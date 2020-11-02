Iowans set new record for voter registration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A record number of Iowans are registered to vote on Election Day.
According to a release, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Iowa has 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state. The previous high came in the months following the 2016 general election.
“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”
More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.
“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary Pate added. “I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”
The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown as follows:
Democratic: 699,001
Republican: 719,591
No Party: 659,488
Other 17,501
TOTAL: 2,095,581
As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, and 955,971 ballots have been received by county auditors.
