Iowans receive full refund from settlement in ice scraper case

Iowa News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A key item for Iowans in the winter is an ice scraper, but folks who purchased a product called the Miracle Scraper got more than a good bargain.

People who purchased the funnel-shaped ice scraper online were automatically enrolled in a “VIP” auto discount club for $10 a month.

They had never consented to the subscription.

The Better Business Bureau says at least 280 Iowans were impacted.

Under the settlement between the maker of the Miracle Scraper and the Iowa Attorney General’s office, folks will receive a complete refund without needing to take any action.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.