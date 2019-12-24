Iowans receive full refund from settlement in ice scraper case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A key item for Iowans in the winter is an ice scraper, but folks who purchased a product called the Miracle Scraper got more than a good bargain.

People who purchased the funnel-shaped ice scraper online were automatically enrolled in a “VIP” auto discount club for $10 a month.

They had never consented to the subscription.

The Better Business Bureau says at least 280 Iowans were impacted.

Under the settlement between the maker of the Miracle Scraper and the Iowa Attorney General’s office, folks will receive a complete refund without needing to take any action.