DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Food banks in Iowa are preparing for an increase in visitors as expanded SNAP benefits come to an end on Friday.

According to the Department of Human Services, in 2022 an average of around 141,000 households were getting help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the DHS made efforts to help with food insecurity and when SNAP benefits increased. It meant adding at least $95 to each household’s monthly benefits.

A Des Moines resident says she will be going from receiving around $250 a month to now $20.

Food banks in the state say that needs have always been great, but with the recent inflation and benefits decreasing, they need to be prepared.

“We’ve expanded our number of partners. We just recently secured a couple more people that we pick up food from and we’re working on getting more every day,” said Rachel Manna with Urban Dreams.

Local food banks are always looking for more donations of non-perishable food items or money.