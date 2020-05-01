Iowans could lose unemployment benefits for not returning to work as Iowa slowly reopens

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Some non-essential employees are preparing to head back to work Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Restaurants, fitness centers, and retail shops that are planning to open Friday are preparing to reopen at 50% capacity.

Governor Reynolds said getting back to normal will be a process, but it’s time to start.

“COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The virus will continue to be in our communities. Keeping businesses closed for weeks or months longer will not change that fact, and it’s simply not sustainable,” Reynolds said.

With businesses reopening, Iowa Workforce Development is once again reminding Iowans that if they are called back to work and do not return, they could lose their unemployment benefits.

Director Beth Townsend explained Thursday that there are some exceptions to employees not returning to work. An employee can quit a job if they feel their working conditions are unsafe, but that claim has to be backed up by facts.

“If an employee establishes that they have taken the necessary steps such as following industry standards established by OSHA guidelines, providing extra wash stations, it may be difficult to establish good faith basis to quit due to safety concerns,” Townsend added.

There are a few other exceptions for those who are called back to work but may be unable to return.

Townsend stated Iowans may be able to keep their unemployment benefits if they’ve been diagnosed with COVId-19 or are experiencing symptoms.

She also noted that if a member in your household has tested positive or a member in your household is in the high-risk category and they’ve been told to self-quarantine, you may be able to keep your unemployment benefits.

In any of these instances, Iowans should talk with their employers to find the best way to move forward.