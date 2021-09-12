Iowans come together to remember 9/11

(KCAU) – Iowans decided to pay their respects to the fallen heroes of 9/11 by going for a ride.

Over 100 motorcycles went on the 20th Anniversary American Legion Patriot Ride today starting from Big Barn Harley Davidson and passing through Polk City, Cambridge, and Elkart.

All proceeds raised from the event goes to charity.

In Ankeny, to commemorate 9/11, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation held a 5K race that has raised over $18,000.

The foundation was created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who raced to work when he heard the news of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center.

Siller grabbed his gear, went to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and ran to the towers.

The foundation remembered the fallen of 9/11 while raising money to give back in memory of those who lost their lives.

Family members of victims who died on 9/11 refuse to let the memory of their loved ones be forgotten.

Educators are revisiting what it means to teach students who are too young to remember.

Experts at New York City’s 9/11 Museum have spent years collecting thousands of objects belonging to victims to help ensure those lost are never forgotten and teachers want to do the same in their classrooms.

“When you try explaining it to young people that were not born, they really don’t grasp the magnitude of it. So, what I decided to do is let’s mimic something where they can actually see the magnitude and we put 2,977 flags on the front lawn of the school,” said David Schoner, Vice President of the Cedar Grove Board of Education.

Experts are also continuing to advocate for 9/11 lessons to be expanded on in schools to cover the events following the attacks.