Iowans can call 211 for vaccine appointment scheduling help

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that Iowans who are 64 and younger with underlying health conditions can call 211 for help scheduling vaccine appointments.

The IDPH said that Iowans 64 and younger with underlying health conditions outlined by the CDC can call 211, or 800-244-7431, to receive help from a vaccine navigator to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The IDPH said that vaccine navigators are available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling any of the numbers and selecting the vaccine prompt number 9.