Iowans 65 or older soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials say Iowa will expand the groups who can get a coronavirus vaccine to people ages 65 and older, among others, starting next month.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that vaccination eligibility will expand to that group, K-12 teachers and staff, first responders and law enforcement personnel in early February even though the federal government hasn’t made good yet on promises to send the state more doses.

The expansion can’t come soon enough for Iowa, which is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state on Thursday reported another 1,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 more deaths from the disease, pushing its pandemic death toll to 4,445.