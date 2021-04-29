Iowan man thanks teachers through song

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowan man shows his appreciation for educators through a ‘Thank You Teachers Campaign.’

Donald Gee wrote the song “Thank You Teachers” with the help of a virtual choir made up of hundreds of students across the country.

Gee connected with Kendrick Dean. A seven-time Grammy-nominated Producer who was also a history teacher before becoming a music producer.

Donald believes the pandemic took a toll on teachers this year and he hoped this song will put a smile on their faces.

“The goal was to get it out to as many educators and show that students from all over wanted to come together, and say thank you,” Gee.

Gee says his mom, Jeannie Gee, served as his inspiration. Jeannie has been an educator for more than 30 years. She is proud of her son, and she says even her students like the song.

Gee said students could continue participating in the thank you campaign by sending messages to their teachers about how they made a difference in their life and include Donald’s video along with it.

To watch the video, click here.