DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Over the weekend, shipments of baby formula were delivered across the nation, answering the call from parents.

However, Iowan Todd Brady stepped up to help Iowans find baby formula. Brady said he launched his website, Iowaformulafinder.com on May 20, 2022. The website allows parents to track down different baby formula brands and store locations where it is available across the state.

Brady also launched the vaccine hunter website.

Although Brady is happy that baby formula is on its way to the state, he wonders why the shortage hit Iowa so hard.

“I hope the state does a retrospect on this to figure out why we were so hard hit? What things we could have done to maybe pull more formula in and find ways to get more formula to Iowans,” said Brady.

“I’m really glad that I can fill this gap, but I feel like that state could be doing more.”

Iowa native and gold medalist Shawn Johnson-East, and her husband Andrew East recently launched a baby formula exchange website helping parents to find baby formula.