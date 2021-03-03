Iowa Workforce Development to display remote jobs section on website

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — For those who are looking to work from home, Iowa Workforce Development has created a section on their website to help job seekers specifically looking for these opportunities.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the list of remote and work from home jobs can be found on their website. When you open the home page, scroll down to the new purple card on the left marked “Work from home in these exciting career opportunities.”

This can be found on the Iowa Workforce Development website.

Website visitors can click the button on that card to see the list of jobs displayed, with a brief job description. When you click on a job title, it will be necessary to log into the IowaWORKS website to see the full description and how to apply.

“Given there are over 76,000 jobs available in Iowa currently, it can be difficult to identify job opportunities that specifically provide remote or work from home flexibility. We wanted to make it easier for Iowans who need to work from home because of the pandemic or for other reasons, to identify and apply for those jobs,” said Director Beth Townsend. “We also encourage Iowa’s employers to post their remote and work from home opportunities on IowaWORKS.gov so we can increase the access to those job seekers.”

According to the IowaWORKS website, there are 500 jobs using the keywords “work from home.”