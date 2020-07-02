Iowa Workforce Development: Ongoing unemployment claims drop by more than 9,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state and while new claims rose slightly, ongoing claims decreased by more than 9,000.

The new numbers released Thursday represent claims for the week of June 21 through June 27.

IWD says 8,300 initial claims were filed. That’s an increase of 92 from the previous week’s updated numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

This week’s number of continuing unemployment claims was reported at 143,488 and shows a decrease of 9,293 from week-to-week.

Unemployment benefits totaling $34,453,854.94 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (2,172)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,247)

Health Care & Social Assistance (610)

Accommodation & Food Services (501)

Retail Trade (501)

IWD says it has paid $88,059,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $1,143,712,800 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.