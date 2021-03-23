Iowa Workforce Development launches new podcast to connect Iowans with more jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development recently launched a new podcast, “Mission Employable.”

Ryan West, the deputy director for Iowa Workforce Development, said they chose to connect with Iowans through a podcast format to make the job hunt more accessible.

“It’s really for people to be able to listen to things that are going on, on their way to work, on their way home from work, even when they’re just trying to kill some time through lunch,” West said. “It’s a unique opportunity.”

The Mission Employable podcast will have weekly episodes that will air on Tuesdays and occasionally Thursdays, with episodes ranging from 20-25 minutes.

The podcast will include interviews with leaders in business and industry, workforce stakeholders, and economic developers.

West said a few career fields they will be highlighting include manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, and they will give Iowans more information about child care options across the state.

According to West, Mission Employable will also dive into local community programs such as Future Ready Iowa’s Last Dollar scholarship to help Iowans with not only employment but educational opportunities as well.

“If we can trigger one thought per episode, just one, that’s a change to get somebody in a career path. That’s what we want to do, but you can do so many things on your mobile phone and we’re going to highlight all of that stuff as we go through every episode,” West said.

The first episode aired last week with Gov. Kim Reynolds as a special guest. Tuesday, Iowa Workforce Development will be releasing an episode with Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.