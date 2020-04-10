Iowa Workforce Development continues to see rise in unemployment claims

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With all the business closures across the United States, weekly unemployment claims are once again reaching record numbers.

Another 6.6 million Americans filed for benefits last week and more than 67-thousand claims came from right here in Iowa. As the number of claims continues to increase, so does the number of calls Iowa Workforce Development receives on a daily basis.

Director of the Iowa Workforce Development, Beth Townsend said they receive tens of thousands of calls every day.

“I would ask that all Iowans provide the hard-working dedicated staff at IWD the same patients and grace as they would their friends and neighbors. We may not get to you as quick as we normally would, but we will get to you and we will get your claims paid,” Townsend said.

She also said that last week, the State of Iowa paid out more than $27 million of unemployment benefits.

Townsend said claims normally get processed seven to 10 days after they are filed.