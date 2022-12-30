SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHBF) — Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., 3800 S. 1st St., Eldridge, after a report that a worker became stuck in a conveyor belt.

When responders arrived, they determined the person would need to be airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals for immediate medical care. The patient was extracted from the conveyor belt by MEDIC EMS, Eldridge Fire Department, AirCare 3 air-medical staff, and a surgical team from Iowa City, the release says.

According to the release, the worker is being treated for a serious injury and is reported to be in stable condition. The worker’s name will not be released until it can be determined that all family members have been notified.

The ongoing investigation will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). No further information will be provided as of Thursday evening, the release says.

More information will be released later once all family members have been notified.

According to the King’s Material website, other locations are in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Waukee, Iowa. The company builds projects such as patios, fire pits and water features with natural stone, concrete and pavers.