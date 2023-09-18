MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person with dementia.

Judy Krueger

Judy Krueger, 72, was last seen leaving her home in Glenwood on Saturday afternoon. She was wearing blue jeans, layered shirts, and a bracelet with her personal information and her husband’s contact information.

Krueger is 5’3”, 130 pounds, with reddish-gray hair.

The MCSO says a two-mile radius around her home has already been searched on foot, UTV, vehicle, and drone operations.

If anyone has seen Judy, you’re asked to call 911.