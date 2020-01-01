Iowa woman tries to revitalize ‘American Gothic’ town

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

ELDON, Iowa (AP) – Tiny Eldon in southeast Iowa has been losing population, jobs and business for nearly five decades, but one woman is trying to turn things around with a focus on tourism centered around a house from a famous painting.

Donna Jeffrey has lived in Eldon her entire life. She is trying to make the town a tourism stop based around the community’s famous landmark, the house that served as the backdrop for Grant Wood’s famous “American Gothic” painting.

The Des Moines Register reports that she is leading a downtown Eldon redevelopment nonprofit that seeks to reinvigorate the town by giving visitors a reason to spend more time and money there.

Volunteer Brenda Kremer mops the floor in front of a print Grant Wood’s painting “American Gothic,” June 21, 2007, at the visitors center in Eldon, Iowa. Eldon residents hope that completion of a $1 million visitors center, built with money cobbled together from years of bake sales and raffles coupled with government grants, will draw more visitors to the isolated town and entice them to stick around longer than the time it takes to snap a photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.