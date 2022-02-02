KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old Iowa woman has been sentenced to five years in jail for a crash that killed a Missouri man.

KTVO-TV reports Paris Wahl Bickham, of Birmingham, Iowa, was accused of driving drunk during the Jan. 4, 2019, crash that killed 22-year-old Gavin Hannah, of Memphis, Missouri.

Police say Hannah was a passenger in Bickham’s car when it went off a road and plunged into the Des Moines River near Keosauqua in southeast Iowa. Bickham pleaded guilty last month to serious injury by vehicle.

The original charge of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence was dropped in exchange for the plea.