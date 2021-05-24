Iowa woman sentenced for stealing more than $120,000 of life savings from disabled veteran

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Fort Dodge woman was sentenced after she used a power of attorney to steal over $120,000 from a disabled veteran.

According to a release, Janice Kay Jurgensen, 40, was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in December of 2020.

In a plea agreement and at the sentencing hearing, Jurgensen admitted that, in 2018 and 2019, she stole the life savings of an elderly resident of a nursing home. The victim suffered from significant cognitive and physical disabilities due to dementia and a severe stroke. The nursing home resident was an Army veteran and was related to Jurgensen.

In 2018, Jurgensen hired a lawyer to draft a power of attorney for her victim, which stated to appoint Jurgensen as the victim’s attorney-in-fact with complete authority to manage his financial affairs. The victim seemingly signed the power of attorney form despite his disabilities. The form stated Jurgensen was not entitled to any compensation and could not make any gifts to herself.

After obtaining the power of attorney, however, Jurgensen used a debit card linked to her victim’s bank account to make purchases for her own benefit, including food, gas, teacher union fees, “wonder nails,” and a dating website. As a result of Jurgensen’s crime, her victim lost his life savings and was unable to pay for his nursing home care.

Jurgensen was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment in Sioux City. She was ordered to make $122,351.93 in restitution to her victim’s conservator and must serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Jurgensen callously stole her elderly victim’s life savings. The sentence she received reflects the seriousness of her crime,” Acting United States Attorney Sean R. Berry stated. “Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who target the most vulnerable members of our communities.”