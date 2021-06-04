Iowa woman says she’s innocent in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge delayed sentencing for an Iowa woman who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant because the woman says she is innocent.

Treshonda Pollion, 25, of Davenport, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday. She pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs.

Scott County Judge Henry Latham said he would delay sentencing Pollion because she claimed she was innocent during a pre-sentence investigation.

Pollion’s attorney said her comments were to explain why she accepted a plea deal. He asked for time to talk to Pollion.