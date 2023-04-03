KEOKUK COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — Glenda Sieren knows the classic instruction – the safest place to be during a tornado is your basement. But as a storm approached her home on and she waited in the basement, she had an eerie feeling that something wasn’t right. At the last minute she decided to leave her house and drive away from the path of the storm.

She made it out safely, only to return home later that evening to find her home had been pulled off its foundation, exposing the basement where she would have been sheltering.

Roger Riley has more on the cleanup at Sieren’s home and around Wapello and Keokuk Counties.