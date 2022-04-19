CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A licensed Iowa veterinarian who wrote prescriptions for fake dogs in order to obtain a controlled substance at local pharmacies pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

According to court documents, Kristi Michelle Schreiber, 42, of Dubuque, was convicted of one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.

At the plea hearing and in a plea agreement, Schreiber admitted she is a licensed veterinarian in the State of Iowa and practices as an associate veterinarian at a pet clinic in Dubuque, court documents stated. From no later than February 2019 to about February 2021, Schreiber wrote false and fraudulent prescriptions for Tramadol for dogs that did not exist or were not necessary. Tramadol is a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Tramadol is a centrally acting opioid analgesic used to treat moderate pain. According to the American Kennel Club, Tramadol is a medication that is commonly prescribed to treat pain, and it is one of the few human painkillers that is safe to administer to dogs.

Documents stated that in March 2021, a pharmacy chain in Dubuque reported Schreiber’s diversion of tramadol to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Drug Control Division. The DEA conducted an inspection of the pet clinic at which Schreiber works and requested the files of the dogs that Schreiber had written prescriptions for, but Schreiber could not produce all the files. Schreiber falsely told the DEA that some of the dogs were animals of “close friends” and also that she would “pick [the prescriptions] up for friends and family because I want to make sure the dog gets it.”

Schreiber later admitted she took all the tramadol herself. The investigation revealed that, between March 10, 2019, and March 9, 2021, Schreiber issued a total of 266 prescriptions for animals that purportedly were under her care. Of these 266 prescriptions, 186 (or approximately 70%) were for Tramadol HCL 50mg tablets.

Schreiber was released on bond pending sentencing. Schreiber faces a possible maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release following any imprisonment.