POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – One person died in a crash on I-80 in Polk County early Sunday morning, and another was injured.

The accident happened east of the Merle Hay Road exit around 1:38 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol. A Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it rear-ended a semi-truck. The car then flipped over onto its top and came to rest in the center lane.

The ISP said a passenger in the car, 40-year-old Kimberly Barnhart of Pleasant Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 51-year-old William Barnhart, was transported to Methodist Hospital. The ISP did not release the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.