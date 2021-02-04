Iowa woman killed, 2 others hurt in head-on collision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash south of Perry.

The Des Moines Register reports 39-year-old Danyel Hardisty of Minburn was driving northbound when a vehicle heading south crossed the centerline and caused a head-on collision around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She died on the scene and her 7-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report says impairment is suspected in the crash.

