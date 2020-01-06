Iowa woman gets 30 months for scheme to sell painkillers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A woman has been imprisoned for a scheme to fraudulently obtain and sell painkillers in Cass County.

Prosecutors say Rebecca Canfield was sentenced Friday in Council Bluffs to 30 months in prison.

She’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drugs and to health care fraud.

Canfield and her co-conspirator, Mary Mayo, obtained prescriptions for oxycodone by feigning injury and pain to medical professionals.

Prosecutors say Canfield then used her Medicare/Medicaid benefits to obtain the drugs from pharmacies and turned them over to Mayo for resale.

Mayo has been sentenced to two years in prison.

