DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A woman has died following a stabbing on Des Moines’ east side early Tuesday.

Des Moines police and fire officials were called to 410 E. 30th Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of a stabbing. That’s the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, right across from the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

When they arrived, first responders located a female in a first-floor room with traumatic injuries from an apparent stabbing.

Lifesaving measures were taken by police officers at the scene, and continued by Des Moines Fire Department medics during transport to the hospital. The woman later died from her injuries.

“We do have a couple people that we are talking with, we haven’t quite determined what their roles are right now. So, we’ll be out here at the scene for a couple hours making sure we get all the evidence gathered up,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said they don’t believe there is an ongoing danger or threat to the neighborhood.