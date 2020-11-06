Iowa woman convicted of lesser charge in daughter’s death

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found an Ottumwa woman guilty of involuntary manslaughter, rather than murder, in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Kelsie Thomas was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of her daughter at their home. Her first trial ended in a hung jury.

After a two-week bench trial last month, Judge Lucy Gamon on Thursday convicted Thomas of the lesser charge.

KTVO reports Thomas initially told authorities her daughter accidentally hung herself but later confessed to killing her.

Gamon ruled that Thomas’ actions were horrific but she did not find evidence of premeditation, which is required for first-degree murder.

