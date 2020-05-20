Iowa woman charged with stabbing husband’s girlfriend

PELLA, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend allegedly shouted “He don’t belong to you” during the attack.

The Des Moines Register reports 55-year-old Michelle Lee Boat is charged with first-degree murder in the death Tuesday of 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough.

Tracy Mondabough Photo Courtesy of Iowa Department of Public Safety

She also faces charges for abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times over the past two months.

Pella police said in a criminal complaint that Boat was recorded on camera following the victim to an apartment complex before the stabbing.