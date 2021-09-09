Iowa woman charged with OWI after colliding with Storm Lake school bus

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accident Thursday involving a collision with a school bus, while students were aboard.

Shantara McDonald, 23, was driving east when McDonald lost control while making a right turn at the intersection of 120th Avenue where a Storm Lake Community School District school bus was stopped, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police detected signs of alcohol impairment while in contact with McDonald, and was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail for further testing.

McDonald was jailed on charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Maintain Control, and No Proof of Insurance. McDonald was held on a $1,000 bond.

The vehicle was registered to Craig Wells of Storm Lake and was considered a total loss, according to the release.