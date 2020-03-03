Iowa woman charged with fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A former secretary for Iowa soil and water conservation districts has been charged with stealing from the organizations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District says Leslie Carey was charged Monday with one count of wire fraud. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports her attorney filed a notice that she would plead guilty.

Carey was an administrative aide for the soil and water conservation districts in Black Hawk and Bremer counties from 2007 to 2017. She resigned after an overdrawn account led to a state audit.