Iowa woman charged after dead dog found in apartment

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged in the death of a dog that was locked inside a bathroom with no food or water.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 22-year-old Alicia Cai Swanson was arrested Friday and charged with animal neglect causing death. She was released from jail pending trial.
The landlord called the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22 after finding a black and white dog whose remains that had been there for so long that they stuck to the floor.
The landlord told deputies he was evicting the former tenant, who hadn’t lived at the rural Waterloo house for three months.
