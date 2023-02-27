DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHO) — A 33-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she bought items with forged checks from different businesses.

Kayla Sunlin, who was arrested on a warrant, faces four charges of forgery and another of second-degree theft, court records show.

Kayla Sunlin (photo: Scott County Court)

At 8: 22 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at 8:22 a.m. Davenport Police took an online report from Menards, 6600 N. Brady St., about forged checks and theft of property, arrest affidavits say.

As the investigation continued, Menards provided multiple forged checks – filed under different police reports – used to purchase goods. All incidents occurred in October and November of 2022 according to affidavits.

Sunlin is identified on video as entering the business and paying for items with a fraudulent check on several different days, police allege in affidavits. She can be seen writing the checks from several businesses and to purchase merchandise:

10/20/2022 writing a check from Spector Forest & Associates for $908.56.

10/23/2022 writing a check from a Minton Floor Covering for $319.76.

11/6/2022 writing a check from Boyetts Flooring and Construction for $749.84.

11/8/2022 writing a check from Boyetts Flooring and Construction for $759.63.

11/25/2022 writing a check from Eagle Services Corp. for $648.84.



Total amount for all five checks combined is $3,386.63, affidavits say.

The businesses on the checks were contacted and advised no authorization was made by them to use their checks that were from accounts that had already been closed or were in the process of being closed.

According to affidavits, Sunlin “willingly and knowingly” wrote multiple forged checks from closed accounts from businesses that did not authorize their use.

Sunlin, who was being held Saturday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment March 16 in Scott County Court.