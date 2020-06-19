Iowa woman arrested for animal neglect after two dogs found starved

Lorna Danley (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A Des Moines woman is facing animal neglect charges for allegedly starving two of her dogs.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued two dogs, Duke and Mariah, from Lorna Danley, 54, on June 11. At the time, the ARL says the dogs were just skin and bones with one of the dogs’ weight only 37.5 pounds, which is half of what they said he should weigh.

The ARL says Danley was arrested Thursday. Polk County Jail inmate records show she was charged with two counts of animal neglect. The ARL says she has also been cited for multiple other animal ordinance violations related to the case.

Duke and Mariah are still under the care of the ARL and are expected to fully recover.