Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged after officials say she kept three children locked in a blacked-out room in filthy conditions.

Court records show Brittany Roozeboom, 31, of Johnston, was charged last week with three counts of child endangerment and one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.

Police say the children were kept for extended periods in a room with black-painted cardboard covering the windows that locked from the outside and had no internal door knob.

Police say the children in the room so long that they sometimes soiled their clothes. Police say there also was trash strewn across the kitchen with bugs crawling on the floor.

Roozeboom is being held in the Polk County Jail with her bond set at $30,000 cash.