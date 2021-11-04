Iowa woman accused of fraud after receiving more than $19,000 in SNAP benefits

(KCAU) — A woman has been accused of committing fraud to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to court documents, Jolene Henry received benefits for herself, her spouse, and her five children from Nov. 1, 2016, to Feb. 38, 2020.

Henry failed to report her employment with Premier Bankcard Inc., which made her gross income exceed the income limit for her household size.

Henry was made aware of any limit changes over the years but by intentionally not reporting her income on her Review/Recertification Eligibility Documents (RRED), she received $19,080 in SNAP benefits which she was not entitled to.

Henry has been accused of two counts of Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.