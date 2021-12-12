DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – COVID-19 isn’t the only illness sending people to the doctor, and some walk-in care sites are seeing an increase in wait times.

UnityPoint Health said it’s experiencing high volumes of sick patients and requests for COVID-19 testing, especially at walk-in care sites. Healthcare provides are also seeing more flu cases. Many of the symptoms of flu, COVID, and the common cold overlap.

With so many visiting the doctor, Nurse Practitioner Janae Brown said those patients will expect a wait before they get a room.

“It’s really unfortunate for the patients that these weights are so long, but you know, the providers, the nurses, the front desk, they are working harder than they ever have. To try to keep up with the increased demand. Protect those around you. Quarantine wear your mask,” said Brown.



UnityPoint is urging people to check with their primary care provider during a weekday before visiting a walk-in clinic.