Iowa veterans home nationally recognized

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHO) – For the second year, the Iowa Veterans Home has received some national recognition for the quality of care. US News and World Report has rated this nursing home a five on a scale of five.

“Twenty-nine nursing homes in Iowa received the five-star rating out of 439 nursing homes throughout the great state,” said Tim Oujiro, the Iowa Veterans Home Commandant. “I am very proud of the staff that deserves the credit for that outstanding rating.”

The Iowa Veterans home has over 800 employees and serves 500 veterans.

“We strive every day to maintain that rating, and to ensure all our residents are safe, well cared for and their rights are protected, said Oujiro. “You Veterans Home is not a retirement home community, it is a nursing home rated at the highest level.”

Oujiro said that on Pie Friday throughout the year they served over 27,000 pieces of pie.

“Our meals, our service department served over 493 thousand meals last year,” said Oujiro. “Last year our Laundry Team cleaned 1.5 million pounds of laundry.”

Oujiro said the Iowa Veterans Home is operating at 97-98% capacity, with a waiting list of veterans to get in.

“We all must remember all veterans gave some, and some gave all,” said Oujuri.