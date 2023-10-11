DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Utilities Board said the rest of the evidentiary hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline will resume on November 6.

The hearing will take place at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge at 10 a.m.

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, the board will hear testimony from “non-intervening eminent domain landowners and other witnesses who have yet to testify.”

Summit will start its rebuttal testimony, if there’s any, on November 9.

There will be no hearing on Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day. Summit’s rebuttal continues on Nov. 16 and 17.

The board said that if the remaining witness testimony does not last through November 8 as scheduled, Summit Carbon is required to have its rebuttal witnesses available to begin testifying.

The hearing was suspended on October 5 after 7 weeks of testimony.