Iowa universities propose tuition hike

(KCAU) — Students at Iowa universities may see an increase in their tuition come fall semester.

Iowa’s three public universities are proposing a tuition increase. The University of Iowa and Iowa State University are proposing a 3.5 percent increase in undergrad resident tuition. The University of Northern Iowa is proposing a 1.5 percent increase.

The universities are also looking to raise mandatory fees and increase out-of-state tuition.

The Board of Regents is set to meet Thursday to consider the increases.