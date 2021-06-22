Iowa universities propose tuition hike

Iowa News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) — Students at Iowa universities may see an increase in their tuition come fall semester.

Iowa’s three public universities are proposing a tuition increase. The University of Iowa and Iowa State University are proposing a 3.5 percent increase in undergrad resident tuition. The University of Northern Iowa is proposing a 1.5 percent increase.

The universities are also looking to raise mandatory fees and increase out-of-state tuition.

The Board of Regents is set to meet Thursday to consider the increases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News