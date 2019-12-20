Iowa unemployment rate remains at 2.6%, among lowest in U.S.

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6% in November as the number of people with and without jobs both increased.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the number of Iowa residents with jobs climbed by 8,200 from October to November.

The number of unemployed people also increased, from 45,100 in October to 46,200 in November.

Iowa’s 2.6% unemployment rate was the nation’s fifth-lowest, tied with Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Virginia.

Vermont had the lowest rate, at 2.3%. The national unemployment rate in November was 3.5%.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.