FILE – In this May 6, 2020, file photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor’s headquarters in Washington. A government watchdog has found that the Labor Department’s widely watched weekly unemployment benefits data are providing an inaccurate reading on the number of newly laid off workers because of flaws in the government’s data collection. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in December, the second-lowest rate in the country.

Data released Tuesday shows Iowa’s rate fell significantly from 3.8% in November.

It’s now only slightly above the 2.8% rate from a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a national economic slowdown. Only Nebraska and South Dakota have a lower unemployment rate, at 3%.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%.