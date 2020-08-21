Iowa unemployment rate drops to 6.6% in July

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped significantly in July but remained far higher than the rate before the coronavirus pandemic led to an economic slowdown.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday a 6.6% unemployment rate, down from 8.4% in June.
The rate was more than twice as high as July 2019, when the state recorded a 2.7% rate.
The number of Iowa residents without jobs dropped from 137,700 in June to 107,300 in July.
