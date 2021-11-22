Iowa unemployment rate down slightly, Nebraska holds lowest rate

A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, Thursday, Aug. 5, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Nebraska are experiencing lower unemployment rates than previously.

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in October to 3.9%.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that the rate declined from 4% in September and was down from 4.2% a year ago.

The lower rate came as the number of Iowa residents with jobs increased by 1,600 to nearly 1.6 million. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force was 66.8%.

Iowa’s unemployment rate was ranked 18th lowest, tied with two other states. The national unemployment rate for October was 4.6%.

In Nebraska, the unemployment rate fell to a mere 1.9% last month, which was the lowest any state has reached since U.S. data collection began in 1976.

The October rate reported by Nebraska’s labor department and the Bureau of Labor Statistics marks the first time a state’s unemployment rate dropped below 2%.

Spokespeople for both agencies confirmed that Nebraska’s rate is the lowest recorded nationally.

Nebraska has maintained its status as the state with the lowest rate through much of the pandemic. It’s 0.1 percentage points lower than Nebraska’s September rate of 2%.