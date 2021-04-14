Iowa trial begins for man accused of killing mother, 2 children

This booking photo released by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail, shows Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana. Authorities say the Guatemalan man, charged with killing shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, had been deported twice from the U.S. and is believed to be in the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday night, July 17, 2019, that the 31-year-old Escobar-Orellana gave Des Moines police a false name, Marvin Esquivel-Lopez. (Polk County Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Trial has begun for a man accused of shooting to death a woman and her two young children inside a Des Moines home in 2019.

The Des Moines Register reports that the first day of 33-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez’s trial included testimony from his wife in which she said she saw him shoot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez twice in the head after the two had argued the night of July 18, 2019.

Police say officers also found Flores-Rodriguez’s two children — 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores — dead in the home’s basement with two gunshots each to the head.

Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.