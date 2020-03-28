Iowa traffic drops about 50% during coronavirus pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With events and businesses shut down due to the coronavirus, people are out on the roads less.

The Iowa State Patrol reported a drop in statewide traffic, down by 50%. With so many people staying indoors, they are avoiding potential trouble.

Troopers said there are fewer cars are crossing the state but that truck traffic remains close to normal.

“Don’t go out and put other people in danger or spreading anything. So stay in. And we’re seeing that that’s what the numbers are showing us obviously with the traffic being down nearly 50 percent around the state of Iowa,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

Despite less traffic, the patrol reported a jump in speeding and driving drunk citations. Troopers are still keeping an eye out for lawbreakers.