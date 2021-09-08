Iowa town public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1.

The Times-Republican reports that the district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing, set for June 16 or sooner.

The theater closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Valley Community College District Chancellor Kristie Fisher says she’s proud the theater will remain an educational facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News