Iowa to reopen restaurants, salons, barbershops, gyms

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Iowa hospitals have been ordered to report daily statistics to the state on the number of patients they’re treating and whether they have enough resources. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Restaurants, salons, barbershops, and gyms in Iowa will be allowed to reopen Friday under new health rules intended to slow the coronavirus.

Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she’s lifting an order that closed restaurants in 22 counties, including the largest metropolitan areas.

She says she’ll also allow fitness centers, salons, tattoo parlors, barbershops, and massage therapists to resume business statewide.

Deaths from the virus surged again in Iowa on Wednesday, surpassing 300.

The order came as Reynolds and the state’s medical director took steps to self-isolate after potential exposure to the virus at the White House last week.