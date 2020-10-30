Iowa to receive $3 million for derecho recovery

Mike Jacobis pushes a portion of tree trunk away as a neighbor helps on the ground in northwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The tree, which fell in Monday’s storm, fell and damaged Jacobis’ porch and the roof over a second-floor bedroom and closet. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced Thursday that Iowa will receive a U.S Department of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant for up to $3 million to aid areas affected by the August 2020 severe storms.

$1 million of those dollars will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and deliver humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the storms. Once the million is used, other funds will be expended. The disaster recovery funds will be used to create employment opportunities and provide humanitarian assistance in Iowa communities impacted by the severe storms.

Those efforts will be focused in the Iowa counties of Benson, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”

The National Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily increase the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at both the state and local levels. Those programs will provide funding assistant in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses. Iowa Workforce Development will lead the statewide agency to administer the Iowa Disaster Recovery Employment Program and pass through National Dislocated Worker Grant funds to implement response efforts in partnership with local areas.

“Maintaining healthy and strong local communities is key to our recovery efforts and the grant will provide temporary job opportunities centered on clean-up after the storm,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Our team is ready to work with local areas to facilitate outreach services, job recruitment efforts, and obtaining supplies and equipment needed in the recovery efforts.”

More information will be provided here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/NDWG

