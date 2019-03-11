Iowa to pay ex-prison guard $2.3M to settle case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board has agreed to pay a former prison guard $2.3 million as settlement for discrimination and retaliation she says she suffered after filing a sexual harassment case against the state.

The state paid Kristine Sink $1.65 million last month to settle the sexual harassment case, and the Iowa attorney general recommended settling the second retaliation case.

The State Appeal Board on Monday approved the settlement but only after State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald complained that board members are not informed enough about some settlements.

He complained about a settlement last month with two women from the Iowa Finance Authority who were paid $4.15 million after allegations IFA Director Dave Jamison sexually harassed them.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press indicate the settlement was reached in discussions with Gov. Kim Reynolds' attorney in the days before the November election.

Solicitor General Jeff Thompson says the decision to settle the IFA cases had nothing to do with politics and was done in the state's best interest.