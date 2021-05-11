Iowa to end participation in federal unemployment benefit programs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday that federal unemployment benefit programs will be ending in June.

The Iowa Workforce Development said the federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs will end on June 12. On June 13, the state will also no longer waive employer charges for COVID-related unemployment insurance claims.

Specifically, Iowa is stopping the supplemental $300 weekly payments under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. The state will also stop participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons.

The state’s workforce development said they’re also ending participation in the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program, which offers supplemental payments to individuals who had both traditional W-2 income as well as self-employment income. Lastly, any claimants who exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment benefits and are now receiving benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program will no longer be eligible for UI payments after June 12.

The state will continue to pay regular unemployment claims. Gov Reynolds announced the new measures as a way to address the “severe workforce shortage” in the state.

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said that employers are saying the lack of available workforce is hurting their ability to recover from the pandemic.

“There are currently over 66,000 job openings posted on [the Iowa Works website]. Our field offices are open and ready to help. We are very excited to return to providing the support and help we love to provide – helping Iowans find their next great job or new career pathway and helping employers find their next great employee,” said Townsend.

The Iowa Workforce Development mentions that impacted claimants will be notified about how they will be individually impacted. Anyone with questions is asked to email UIClaimsHeld@Iwd.iowa.gov. People are asked to only call the Iowa Workforce Development website.