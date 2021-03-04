Iowa to allow vaccinations for those 64 years and younger with medical conditions starting Monday

(KCAU) — Starting March 8, Iowa vaccine providers can give vaccinations to individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups. Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion.

Because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccines, Iowans will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases. The White House announced this week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.

Starting March 9, the 211 Call Center will be able to assist Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.

It’s critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Vaccinated Iowans should continue these precautions as we are still learning whether getting a vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible

See Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations for those conditions here.